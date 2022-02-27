Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside vehicle at NW Harris County gas station, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle next to a gas station pump in north Harris County, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting-in-progress call in the 14900 block of State Highway 249 near Hollister Road shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in a black-colored SUV with at least four bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Witnesses told deputies a white-colored SUV quickly sped off immediately after the shooting.

A short time later, a man inside a white SUV returned to the gas station. He then apparently told authorities that he was involved in the shooting.

At this time, it was unclear of the role the man played in the shooting. He was taken into custody by deputies for questioning.