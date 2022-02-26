🔒Getting 2 know Jatziri Barron - the artist behind the Arlene Alvarez mural

KPRC 2's Rose-Ann Aragon sat dodwn with the artist behind the Arlene Alvarez mural, Jatziri Barron

HOUSTON – Local artist Jatziri Barron recently created a mural to honor the late Arlene Alvarez in the wake of her tragic death.

According to her bio, Barron is a Houston-based artist born in Mexico. Her work is usually tied to humanitarian topics as well as the human search for connection and purpose between others.

Some behind the scenes shots of Jatziri Barron working on her mural of Arlene Alvarez, who was struck by a bullet and killed after a robbery on Valentine's Day

Alvarez works on her art at the Silver Street Studios at Sawyer Yards in East downtown. The artist said that Alvarez’s story broke her heart. She utilized art’s power of healing to help share this mural with the community. Alvarez’s parents chose for Alvarez to paint a mural painting of a painting also created by a local Latina artist. This image of Alvarez with a halo and wings has become an memorable one to this community.

Here are some examples of Barron’s artwork beyond the Alvarez piece.

Jatziri Barron's art (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Art by Houston-based artist Jatziri Barron (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2′s Rose-Ann Aragon chatted with Barron on Thursday.

Here is her full interview as well as some behind-the-scenes video of Barron working on the mural, exclusively for our KPRC 2 Insiders.