VIDEO: Robber shoots up ceiling, steals cash from east Houston convenience store

Houston police are searching for two men who they say robbed a convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for two men who threatened to shoot up a convenience store while stealing cash in east Houston in January.

It happened in the 1200 block of Federal Road near the East Freeway.

Police said at 11:40 p.m., surveillance video caught two men walking inside the gas station convenience store. One of the men, wearing a black hoodie, had his cellphone in his ear while walking inside. Another man, wearing a white do-rag and a white facemask, stood by the door to look outside.

The robber was seen placing his cellphone inside his pocket, and immediately pulled out his gun at the convenience store employees, who appeared to be protected behind bulletproof glass, video shows.

The man pointed his gun up and allegedly fired at the ceiling, alerting them that he was serious, police said.

Both clerks complied and gave the cash to the robber.

Both men, including the robber who stood by the door, took off.

Ad

No one was injured.

Police said they are looking for suspects fitting the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 - Male, 20-25 years old, measured 5 foot 6, weighs 130 pounds; wearing a black-colored hoodie and light-colored pants.

Suspect 2 - Male, 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 9, weighs 140 pounds, black hoodie and gray Nike-brand shorts. Suspect was also wearing a white do-rag and mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.