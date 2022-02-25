Man who rammed vehicle into FBI security gates in Houston pleads guilty, faces up to 10 years in prison

HOUSTON – A Cuban man pleaded guilty to illegally breaching federal security and gaining entry into the FBI building in Houston, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Nestor Mariano Vidal Batista is charged with willfully injuring or committing any depredation.

On June 23, 2021, Batista stole a Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck shortly before attempting to lodge an in-person complaint at the FBI office in Houston. Upon his arrival, security referred him to local authorities.

Batista then re-entered the truck, circled the area, and then tried to force entry into the FBI building. Investigators said he sped forward and crashed the truck into the front security gates of the FBI building. Shortly after, he exited the truck and entered the visiting area in the lobby. Authorities then subdued him and took him into custody.

As a result of his actions, Batista caused $10,062.61 in damages.

Sentencing has been set for May 20 before U.S. District Judge David Hittner. Batista faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Ad

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Houston Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Porto is prosecuting the case.