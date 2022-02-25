Man charged with murder after striking woman with vehicle then beating her in head with metal object, HPD says

Chiedozie Amadi, 22, is charged with murder in the 338th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after police said he intentionally hit a woman as she walked on the sidewalk in southwest Houston.

Chiedozie Amadi, 22, has been charged with murder.

Houston police responded to reports of a crash on Thursday, Feb. 24 in the 9700 block of Bissonnet Street around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, Amadi hit 26-year-old Jasmine James with his vehicle, causing the vehicle to flip over. After that, police said they witnessed Amadi standing over James and hitting her in the head with a metal object.

James was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Amadi was arrested at the scene, and investigators said he admitted to his role and the incident.