Houston Rapper says he found 2-year-old baby wandering, has message to all parents

A father and Houston rapper posted a viral video of a situation that was very concerning to him. He found what appeared to be a 2-year-old child walking the streets alone. Now, he’s sharing his story to spread awareness to parents and inspire others to create a deeper connection with their children.

“I looked at that baby. I looked at it as if it was my child,” said Michael Henry, who is also known as Houston rapper Bigga Sanchie.

Henry is a proud father of two, so when he was on his way to his daughter’s hair appointment driving on Alabama Street near Tierwester Street, he could not believe what he saw.

“A baby standing on the sidewalk. Just standing on the sidewalk. No shoes. No shirt. Just a [diaper],” Henry said.

He said the baby looked to be 2 years old and was alone. It was 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and it was cold and raining.

“I had my son in the car with me, so it automatically broke my soul,” Henry said.

Then, his heart stopped.

“I panicked!” Henry said. “[The baby] was actually walking into the street, like on the sidewalk.”

Immediately, he acted on instinct.

“I ran up to him. I grabbed him,” Henry said.

He took the baby into his arms, comforted the baby and kept the baby warm.

“I just gave him love and care,” Henry said. “I felt that he felt loved. That somebody was there to care for him.” He posted the encounter and the search for his parents on Instagram.

“I wanted to show it because it’s an eye-opener. It’s not so much of bashing the parents, I’ll put it that way. Because you never know what they’re dealing with, what happened, or what they’re going with. But at the end of the day, it’s still selfish and irresponsible,” he said.

After knocking on doors and unable to find the parents, he said he eventually gave the child to Houston Police. This father’s message to parents is to pay more attention to children.

“Be aware of what’s really going on. Soften your heart, love your kids, give them attention. Tell them you love them. Because once they have certain things within the house, you have a better outcome,” Henry said.

Henry said the baby is doing well and is safe.

He said things could be much, much worse. KPRC reached out to Houston Police for an update on the child but have yet to hear back.