Harris County DA Kim Ogg says she will not prosecute parents who provide medical care to transgender children

Her statement is in response to latest order from Gov. Abbott and Texas AG Ken Paxton

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg talks about grants from the state to help victims of sex trafficking during a Nov. 13, 2017, news conference in Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest order declaring pediatric gender-affirming care as child abuse.

On Wednesday, both Gov. Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, the Associated Press reported.

Gender-affirming care, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, is the surgical and mental health services sought by transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people, ranging from hormone replacement to routine preventative care.

Ogg said in a statement that she will not prosecute “any parent, facility, or anyone else” for providing medical care to transgender children.

You can read the full statement below:

As District Attorney of the most populous county in Texas, I oppose attempts by Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Paxton to designate life-saving care for transgender children as ‘child abuse.’ As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I am particularly sensitive to the invidious nature of this order—it turns family members against each other at the expense of their children. It is a remnant of a hateful past that I had hoped our society had matured beyond. I will not prosecute any parent, any facility, or anyone else for providing medically appropriate care to transgender children. I will continue to enforce the Constitution and the state’s criminal laws to assure the greatest degree of freedom and order that we can achieve.”

