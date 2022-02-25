Coast Guard rescues 9 workers trapped on burning rig in Sabine Pass

Nine workers who were trapped on a burning rig in Sabine Pass were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

SABINE PASS – Nine workers who were trapped on a burning rig in Sabine Pass were rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Several agencies, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to reports about a fire on a rig around 12:35 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the workers trapped on the platform of the burning rig, which was in the salvage process.

Coast Guard conducted an aerial rescue of the nine workers. None of the workers were injured.

Due to not being able to access the platform, authorities said a smoldering fire continue to burn on the rig. The Port Author Fire Department will conduct a fire watch to maintain the scene until they can confirm that the fire has burned itself out.

The Coast Guard and the General Land Office surveyed the scene and determined that there were no environmental impacts to the area.