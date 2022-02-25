AMBER Alert issued for 11-month-old child believed to be in ‘grave danger,’ Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for an 11-month-old child that is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Harmony Rodriguez was last seen in Fort Worth Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Little River Road, officers with the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Police said Harmony is 26 inches tall and is 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

According to Fort Worth PD, Lancelot Dawkins, 26, is suspected of abducting the child. He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dawkins may be driving a white, Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps and an unknown Texas license plate, police said.

Anyone with information on Harmony’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at (817) 392-4222.