This is what Texas, US politicians are saying about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

HOUSTON – Texas and U.S. politicians are addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Here are some of the messages they shared on social media as news broke of the invasion.
RELATED: Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
President Joe Biden:
President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
President George W. Bush:
"Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine." President Bush statement:https://t.co/x2CSLZIBbM— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) February 24, 2022
President Jimmy Carter via The Carter Center:
The Carter Center condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into the sovereign nation of Ukraine, a clear violation of international law and the human rights of the Ukrainian people.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/g8fVtEphii— The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) February 24, 2022
John Cornyn:
And act, contrary to American national interests https://t.co/gL5h0CL95z— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 24, 2022
Eddie Bernice Johnson:
I strongly support President Biden’s decision to implement a round of significant, sweeping sanctions against Russia.— Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (@RepEBJ) February 22, 2022
We must make it clear that Russia’s illegal and immoral aggression cannot and will not go without consequence. https://t.co/J7Zi1EQ52E
Colin Allred:
My statement on Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/SUrkpvGFIw— Rep. Colin Allred (@RepColinAllred) February 24, 2022
Ken Paxton:
At a time when Joe Biden & his radical admin. should be focused on fighting rampant inflation, the raging crisis at our border that is harming Texans, & Russian aggression, it’s telling that he’s chosen to attack me & our state’s authority. I will always defend our children.— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 24, 2022
Dan Crenshaw:
We import 595,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia.— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 23, 2022
The Keystone XL pipeline would have produced 830,000 barrels per day.
Relying on Russian oil is a choice. And it’s a stupid one.
Sheila Jackson Lee:
1/4 In arriving in region of Ukraine and Lithuania, I immediately began to participate in meetings to stop Russia from engaging in full-scale war. Putin's complete elimination of the historical truth, unfortunately, has laid the groundwork for his already intended desires to pic.twitter.com/pKKaXZ1VPt— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022
2/4 invade Ukraine. We have to stop him in his tracks to continue regional security for nations like Lithuania, Ukraine, and even Belarus, which has already fallen to Russian dominance. It is important for the President to continue his leadership with our NATO allies, including— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022
3/4 issuing additional stronger sanctions for promoting peace and deterrence. Germany's actions regarding energy will also help to contribute to deterring Russia. Putin must not succeed. I am continuing discussions with the relevant leaders in the region to push for peace with a— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022
4/4 firm hand. Putin is wrong. The hunger for democracy in this region is strong, and we must continue to bolster it up and stand with the democratic opposition and our Eastern European friends and our European friends in NATO. This is an important moment for America.— Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022
Ronny Jackson:
WHERE IS JOE BIDEN!? Is he even AWAKE right now!? The absence of leadership from this White House is SICKENING! This war should’ve NEVER happened!— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 24, 2022
Joaquin Castro:
As the U.S. rebounds from the pandemic and confronts challenges to our own democracy, some have called on us to turn our backs on Ukraine or even – alarmingly – side with Russia.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 24, 2022
Here’s why the conflict in Ukraine matters for Americans (THREAD): (1/4)
Michael McCaul:
China, Iran, North Korea and the rest of our adversaries are watching. We must stand fully with the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bSDO3IPAMY— Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) February 24, 2022
Pat Fallon:
Russia does not belong on the UN Security Council.— Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) February 24, 2022
Pete Sessions:
Putin is a brutal thug and I condemn these unsubstantiated attacks. The leader of the free world, the United States of America, must take swift action to enforce stronger sanctions until Russia withdraws. #StandWithUkraine— Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) February 24, 2022
Veronica Escobar:
America stands for democracy, America stands with the people of Ukraine.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) February 24, 2022
🇺🇸🇺🇦
Michael Burgess:
If the Biden Admin really wanted to protect consumers from rising prices at the pump, they would immediately:— Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) February 23, 2022
1. Restart construction of Keystone XL
2. Place sanctions on Nord Stream 2
3. Promote the domestic production of US oil and natural gas
Vicente Gonzalez:
Putin has gone back on his promise to not invade & there must be accountability for his actions. Ukraine has shown nothing but good faith & a willingness to live peacefully w/ their Russian neighbors as a free country. It must be stated that an attack on one is an attack on all. https://t.co/KpysCcIDbe— Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) February 24, 2022
Brian Babin:
The world has taken notice of Biden's incompetence.— Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) February 24, 2022
They see it every time he opens his mouth in public.
I stand by @RepRonnyJackson's call for Biden to complete a cognitive test. We deserve to know if he's mentally fit for his role as Commander in Chief.https://t.co/Pi8PuhiKQL
Lance Gooden:
What’s going on in Ukraine right now would’ve NEVER happened if President Trump was still in office.— Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) February 24, 2022
Praying for the innocent people in Ukraine. 🙏🏼
Marc Veasey:
Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine must be met with severe action in the form of sanctions. Including, on Putin himself and the country’s oligarchs. https://t.co/LiTkn7704n— Marc Veasey (@MarcVeasey) February 24, 2022