This is what Texas, US politicians are saying about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

In this Oct. 6 2021, file photo Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, accompanied by from left, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington to speak about immigration at the U.S.- Mexico border. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Texas and U.S. politicians are addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some of the messages they shared on social media as news broke of the invasion.

President Joe Biden:

President George W. Bush:

President Jimmy Carter via The Carter Center:

John Cornyn:

Eddie Bernice Johnson:

Colin Allred:

Ken Paxton:

Dan Crenshaw:

Sheila Jackson Lee:

Ronny Jackson:

Joaquin Castro:

Michael McCaul:

Pat Fallon:

Pete Sessions:

Veronica Escobar:

Michael Burgess:

Vicente Gonzalez:

Brian Babin:

Lance Gooden:

Marc Veasey:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

