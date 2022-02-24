‘This is not a trick’: Pasadena Municipal Court announces warrant amnesty program

PASADENA, Texas – When you get the opportunity to correct some of your wrongdoings, it is a great idea to jump on it. Oftentimes, people are really trying to help. The City of Pasadena Municipal Court is pleased to announce their annual Warrant Amnesty Month beginning February 28 and running through March 31. The program was designed as an opportunity for defendants to voluntarily make arrangements with the court to resolve their Municipal Court cases without fear of arrest.

“We’ve had a lot of calls asking if this was a trap,” said Judge Richard Risinger. “I can assure our citizens this is not a trick. We genuinely want to give the public a chance to resolve their cases.”

Defendants who participate in the program will still be expected to pay off their initial fines. Several payment options are available, as well as payment plans. Qualified applicants may also be eligible to work off their fines with community service hours. Each of these opportunities will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

Staff at the Pasadena Municipal Court will be on hand to assist with the warrant amnesty process Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The court will also remain open on two Saturdays, March 5 and March 12, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in order to assist citizens.

Frequently-asked questions and more details can be found at: www.pasadenatx.gov/courts or by contacting the Pasadena Municipal Court at (713) 475-5559 or court@pasadenatx.gov