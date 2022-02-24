Teenager charged, accused of making threats to plant bomb at a school

HOUSTON – A teenager accused of making threats to plant a bomb at a school is now facing charges.

Javanee Saldana is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

“The defendant possessed six explosive devices and a 3D-printed “ghost gun” without a serial number,” court documents said.

The documents also said, “the defendant made threats to plant a bomb at a school, and stated his intent to plant other bombs if his initial attempts were successful.”

The records said the school is Eisenhower High School, which is part of Aldine ISD.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the FBI received information that an Instagram user “had made a threat to plant a time bomb outside of Eisenhower” and found a picture posted with the word “bombs” on it.

The affidavit said the same user posted a picture of a bag of powder and stated, “Gun powder for blasting caps...you’d be surprised what you can do with your brain.”

In a separate conversation, the user stated his name was “Javanee,” the affidavit states.

The search warrant lists a lot on a property in southeast Houston. No one answered when KPRC 2 knocked at that address on Wednesday.

Based on the birthday listed in the court records, Saldana turned 18 on Monday and was 17 when he was arrested last week. He was still behind bars as of Wednesday evening, according to the jail’s website.

The court documents do not say if Saldana was a student or has any other ties to the school.