Husband finds wife dead with multiple stab wounds inside N. Harris County home, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A husband returned from work to find his 64-year-old wife had been stabbed to death multiple times inside a Harris County home Wednesday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 13100 block of Vickery Street near Lauder Road in the East Aldine area shortly before 6 p.m.

The husband entered his home and found his wife, Delia Arriaga, “bloody and unresponsive” with multiple stab wounds on the floor, deputies said.

Authorities with the Harris County Emergency Corps arrived at the home to attempt CPR on Arriaga until she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they did not find any type of forced entry in the home.

It was unknown if the husband was questioned at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Harris County Sherriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS