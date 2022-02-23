Woman charged with murder after stabbing her big sister to death during fight, police say

HOUSTON – A fight between two sisters ends in one being stabbed to death and the other being charged with murder, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonia Reyes, 19, has been charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of her sister, 20-year-old Yasmin Reyes.

On Feb. 4, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Garland Path Bend in Richmond. The two sisters were fighting, which ended with Yasmin being stabbed by Antonia, detectives learned.

Yasmin was taken to a hospital in the medical center where she was pronounced dead.

Antonia was taken into custody and being held on a $250,000 bond.