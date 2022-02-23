Surveillance photos released of suspects wanted in fatal shooting of man outside motel in northwest Houston: HPD

Surveillance photos were released of two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of another man at a motel parking lot in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Surveillance photos have been released of two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The man’s body was found on Feb. 21 at about 6:10 p.m. outside the motel located in the 12000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

According to police, witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a white U-Haul van, with Arizona license plates AL3-4831, fleeing the scene and leaving the man’s body behind.

One of the suspects was wearing a gray Affliction shirt and the other was wearing a black Rolling Stones hoodie and black pants.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim pulled into the parking lot in his own vehicle with two of the suspects, who were driving the white van, police said. The suspects then got into the man’s vehicle for a short period of time and was seen getting out the vehicle while holding pistols.

The suspect wearing the gray shirt held a bag the man tried to get back, police said. As the suspect held him at gunpoint, he pulled the bag from the victim and threw it into an open window of the van. The second suspect struggled with the victim as the first suspect grabbed a backpack from the vehicle and took it to the van. During the struggle, the suspect shot the victim and then struck him with the van as they fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the wanted suspects or vehicle in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.