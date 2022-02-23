Love is in the air: At least 8 Houston-area couples tie the knot on Twosday

It’s one of the most unforgettable wedding dates of the century.

Twosday, which also falls on a Tuesday this year, is the five-number sequence of 2-22-22, which is a palindrome, meaning the numbers read the same backward as they do forward.

“I will never forget this day, February 22 of 2022, on a Tuesday,” said Joshua Jackson, who was marrying his fiancé at the Courthouse Wedding Chapel.

Jackson married Chauntae Noe, the mother of his two children. The couple originally wanted to walk down the aisle on 2-2-22 but decided to wait a few more days until Feb. 22.

“We actually took the last reservation for the marriage,” Jackson said. “And it just happens to be one of those days because of the numbers 2-22-22.”

Pat Blissett is the chaplain at the Courthouse Wedding Chapel. Jackson’s wedding is one of eight she officiated on Twosday.

Blissett, who has officiated more than 4,000 weddings, said nine is a high number for non-holiday or weekend weddings.

“Not for a Tuesday,” she said as she chuckled. “Usually, Valentine’s Day, but this year Valentine’s Day was very light.”

Newlyweds Stacey Macedonian and David Sanchez were another couple who tied the knot on Twosday.

“Just easy to remember, honestly. And 22 has just seemed like a special date for us because we started dating on August 22,” Macedonian said.

It’s a second chance at love for the couple who met on a dating app a year and a half ago.

“This is both of our second marriage and it’s just a different feeling when you know it’s with the right person, you know,” Sanchez added.

Blissett said Tuesday’s date should be an easy one for both the bride and groom to remember.

“There’s no excuse for forgetting your wedding date,” she said while chuckling.