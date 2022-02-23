Judge Lina Hidalgo urging service workers to apply for one year of free childcare

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is urging parents who work in the service industry to apply for one year of free childcare.

The Service Recovery Child Care program, which began in 2021, offers up to one year of paid childcare for those who are eligible.

Eligibility Requirements

Accommodation and Food Services: NAICS 72 Retail Trade: NAICS 44-45; At least one parent must be currently employed or entering employment in one of the following TWC-specified service industries: Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation: NAICS 71

The parent requires child care services in order to work

One-parent households must be working a minimum of 25 hours per week, and a two-parent household must be working a total of 50 hours per week to qualify.

The child is under age 13 (or, under age 19 if disabled); has legal citizenship or immigration status, and resides with a family (including with an individual standing in loco parentis) within the Gulf Coast local workforce development area.

The family gross income is at or below the 75% of the State Median Income (SMI) monthly or annually:

The deadline to apply is March 31. To apply, visit www.HarrisCountyKids.com.

In 2020, the Harris County Commissioners Court approved a $10 million Early Childhood Impact Fund to provide competitive funding to research-driven programs with the potential to dramatically improve early childhood outcomes for vulnerable Harris County families.