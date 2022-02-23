50º

Investigation underway after body found along bank of Buffalo Bayou, HPD says

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a person’s body was found along the bank of Buffalo Bayou Wednesday, according to Houston police.

The body was found in the 900 block of North York Street.

Police did not disclose the gender of the person found or surrounding details of the discovery.

This is a developing story.

