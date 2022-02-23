Investigation underway after body found along bank of Buffalo Bayou, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a person’s body was found along the bank of Buffalo Bayou Wednesday, according to Houston police.
The body was found in the 900 block of North York Street.
Police did not disclose the gender of the person found or surrounding details of the discovery.
This is a developing story.
Homicide detectives and the HPD Dive Team are at 900 block of North York Street after a body was found along the bank of the bayou about 10 a.m.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 23, 2022
No other info as the investigation is on-going, #HouNews pic.twitter.com/thFe7f2woW