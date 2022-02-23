1 dead, 1 injured after argument between several men led to shooting in west Houston, HPD says

1 killed, another injured after argument between group of me lead to shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – One man is dead and another injured after an argument between several men led to a shooting in west Houston, police said.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12000 block of Richmond Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, several men got into some sort of altercation on the intersection, got out of their vehicles and started shooting.

Two men were shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine if this was a possible road rage incident or an ongoing dispute.

No suspects have been taken into custody.