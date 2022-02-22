‘You always have to be on guard’: Woman followed home from bank, attacked and robbed in Fort Bend County

The woman said she was followed home from a Chase Bank located near the Richmond area

FORT BEND COUNTY – A Fort Bend County woman said on Thursday she was followed home from a bank, attacked, and robbed.

“It was extremely scary and really traumatizing and I still don’t feel normal,” Cleo Odusoga said.

Odusoga said now she’s constantly checking her surroundings.

“It’s like you always have to be on your guard,” she said.

Last week, while running errands for her family, she was followed for more than an hour.

Her first stop was a Chase Bank on Gessner Road. Odusoga said she withdrew $4,000 for her dad who was traveling back to Africa.

Then, she made another stop in Bellaire.

“I bought drinks for my entire family, snacks and stuff like that,” she said.

When she finally got to her home in Fort Bend County, while unloading her car, she realized she wasn’t alone.

“He like then hit me in my chest and pushed me and tried to punch me again,” Odusoga explained.

She said she was on the ground and scared.

“He actually grabbed the bag, my purse, and the food,” she said.

Odusoga said the man then took off down the street.

“There was a car already waiting there for him,” she said. “Then they took off.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Sheriff Eric Fagan gave the following tips on how to protect yourself:

Be vigilant and pay close attention to your surroundings.

Make eye contact with people so they see you.

If you feel like you’re being followed or tracked, contact law enforcement.

Let a law enforcement officer know where you are.

Don’t drive home. Drive to a major area like a supermarket or police station where it’s well lit.

Give a law enforcement officer a description of the vehicle and suspect so the officer can locate the suspect.

“Now, I’ve taken extra precautions since that day,” Odusoga said. “I carry a taser, I carry mace, I signed up for self-defense classes and it’s really sad that I have to do all this because I was attacked.”