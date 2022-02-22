Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $8M proposal to support early childhood programs

HOUSTON – Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a new proposal to invest $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds for early childhood programs.

Hidalgo said the funds will be used to help close gaps in child care while promoting public safety, health, and economic development.

In addition to helping early childhood programs across Harris County, the funds will also provide resources for educators, new parents, and the expansion of home-based child care providers.

“The stark truth is that early childhood education is a make or break resource,” Hidalgo said. “The value of early childhood cannot be overstated.”

Hidalgo said about half of children who live below the poverty line enter kindergarten without the resources necessary to succeed. As a result, the children are behind in education, Hidalgo said.