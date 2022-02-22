Search for suspect underway after man beaten to death in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Precinct 4 deputies are looking for a suspect who they said is responsible for beating a man to death in north Harris County Monday.

Deputies received a call about some sort of fight or disturbance in the 20800 block of Burnt Amber Drive around 8:10 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene in the Woodcreek subdivision, they discovered a Hispanic man in his 30s unconscious in the front yard of a residence, investigators said.

According to Pct. 4, the victim suffered blunt force trauma to his head. Deputies said his silver Cadillac was also abandoned in the roadway.

Deputies said they talked to a witness who stated they saw the victim fighting with another Hispanic male. The suspect struck the victim in the head and fled the neighborhood in a red Toyota van, deputies said. Harris County Emergency Corps pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Deputies believe the victim knew the suspect.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).