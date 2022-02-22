New polls show Texas Attorney General race could end in runoff

TEXAS – The race for Texas Attorney General could end in a runoff election.

Some recent polls show incumbent Ken Paxton will likely go up against one of his three challengers on the Republican ticket in a runoff election.

“I believe Texas deserves better than what we’ve been getting in these past few years,” said challenger George P. Bush.

Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, 9-term Congressman Louis Gohmert, and Land Commissioner George P. Bush are all hoping to unseat Paxton.

“I have specific ideas that will address issues that Texas Republicans tell me every single day -- whether it’s securing the border, backing law enforcement, human trafficking and getting rid of public corruption,” said Bush.

On the Democratic ticket, Rochelle Garza, Joe Jaworski, Mike Fields, S. T-Bone Raynor and Lee Merritt are also hoping to become the next Attorney General.

“We have an Attorney General who not only is not upholding his duty of office, he’s actually breaking the law,” said Merritt.

Merritt is a civil rights attorney who has represented the families of Black men and women killed by police.

He said he decided to run for A.G. because he thinks he can do it better.

“The first thing we need to confront in Texas is ground zero for voter suppression. I think we need to make it easier for all Texans, all qualified Texans, to vote,” said Merritt. “Maybe it ends in a runoff, but I believe that we can take it outright.”

Paxton, who is running for a third term, is under indictment for security fraud, and now facing allegations of abuse of power and bribery.

His rep did not respond to a request for an interview as he continues to campaign across Texas ahead of the March 1 primary.

Friday is the last day to vote early. Election Day is March 1.

For polling locations click here.