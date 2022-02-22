Man out on bond for murder charged with murder again, records say

HOUSTON – Crystal Johnson wiped away tears when she talked about her son 19-year-old Ondreus Patterson.

“It’s very emotional every day, it’s like a roller coaster up and down. I have good days and bad days and horrible days,” said Crystal Johnson, Ondreus Patterson’s mother.

She said her son was so loving and kind. He loved basketball and fishing and his friends adored him. But Ondreus was shot and killed in 2019.

Treveon Tatum, 20, is charged with his murder. Johnson said Tatum tried to rob her son and ended up shooting him several times in the back.

“This is actually the first time we celebrated Christmas since then, and I still couldn’t celebrate,” said Johnson.

Tatum was arrested and posted a $50,000 bond. Six months later, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for pointing a rifle at two women. Harris County District Attorney asked for no bail. Even with several bond violations, a judge granted bond again.

“I’ve asked every time we go to court, I’ve asked to revoke his bond,” said Johnson.

Tatum was just arrested for another murder. Prosecutor said he shot and killed John Kelly on Feb. 8. According to court records, more than 40 shots were fired on the 800 block of Dunson Glen, killing Kelly.

“I just hate that another family has to lose a loved one because the justice system didn’t do what they should’ve done in the beginning,” said Johnson.

The Harris County District Attorney released the following statement to KPRC2:

“We asked for no bond on the aggravated assault charge and for his murder bond to be revoked. It’s all documented.”

KPRC2 reached out to Harris County Judge Joshua Hill’s courtroom and spoke to his coordinator. The coordinator said over the phone, “the judge cannot answer questions about the case. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday and you are more than welcome to attend that hearing.”

Tatum is now behind bars. His bond has been revoked. He is due back in court on Friday, Feb. 25.