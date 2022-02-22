Man fatally shot during home invasion at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are investigating after they said a man was killed during a home invasion in southeast Houston Monday.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of Allen Genoa around 9 p.m.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and located a man in his 40s dead in the stairwell of his apartment. It appears the man was shot during a home invasion, police said.

Right now, police don’t have a suspect description. Investigators said it is unclear if anything was stolen from the residence.

Detectives are searching for nearby surveillance footage and witnesses.