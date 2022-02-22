Hurricane survivors to protest outside City Hall demanding better drainage in northeast Houston communities

Houston hurricane survivors are to protest outside City Hall demanding better drainage in Black and Brown neighborhoods.

HOUSTON – Families from northeast Houston are set to protest in front of Houston City Hall Tuesday, raising concerns regarding the drainage systems in their areas.

The protest is organized by the Northeast Action Collective and West Street Recovery and is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. They’re demanding Houston Public Works, Office of Drainage, and city council members change the way the city approaches drainage infrastructure funding and maintenance in low-income communities.

Northeast Action Collective, or NAC, was formed by Hurricane Harvey survivors to support each other through the years-long recovery process, to prepare for future storms and flooding, and to advocate for flood mitigation from the city and county.

A spokesperson with the city said the group has previously met with Houston Public Works to express their concerns.