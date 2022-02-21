Carnival Cruises will relax its mask rule starting March 1. Here’s what you should know

The Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it will relax its mask rule starting March 1.

The cruise line confirmed that it will follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidelines for cruise ships in the United States.

Guests will be recommended to wear masks but no longer required, according to a release. However, certain venues and events may require masks to attend.

“We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”