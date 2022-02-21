Bicyclist hit, killed by driver while trying to cross roadway on Highway 6, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck and killed while attempting to cross the roadway on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a crash in the 1600 block of South State Highway 6 around 8:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a driver of a silver Audi A9 was traveling northbound on Highway 6 as a man on a bike attempted to cross the roadway from east to west.

Investigators said the bicyclist crossed in front of the vehicle, not on the crosswalk, and was hit by the Audi. The driver of the Audi pulled over to a nearby gas station and flagged down a Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy that was in the parking lot.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the driver did not show signs of intoxication and was questioned and released.