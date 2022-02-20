Robbery believed to be motive for 2 shootings in Midtown Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after one person was killed and another was left critically injured Friday night in two separate shootings in Midtown, according to Houston police.

The first shooting was reported in the 1300 block of Webster Street. Officers found a man, in his 50s, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Just a few blocks away, in the 1300 block of Hadley Street, near Caroline Street, a second person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe both shootings were connected because the shell casings match at both scenes.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department.