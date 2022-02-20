52º

Police: Body of cyclist found in ditch after hit and run; Driver said he thought he hit a deer

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Police are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Houston involving a cyclist and a driver who reportedly said he thought he hit a deer.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Houston involving a cyclist and a driver who reportedly said he thought he hit a deer.

Police said the body of the cyclist was found in a ditch on Mykawa Road, just south of Almeda Genoa.

During the investigation, investigators learned that the driver of a Jeep Patriot was traveling northbound and hit the bicyclist, dragging him several feet around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

As officers were investigating the scene, police said they received a call from someone who believed he hit a deer. It was later revealed that the person may have been the driver involved in the hit-and-run incident.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday night. The identity of the cyclist has not yet been released.

