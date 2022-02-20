Father strangles teen son before using ‘edged weapon’ to take his own life at west Houston home, HPD says

HPD investigates apparent murder-suicide in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a west Houston father and son died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

It happened at the Pines condominiums located in the 12600 block of Memorial Drive.

Houston police said it appears the father, who was in his 50s, suffocated or strangled his teenage son, then used some sort of edged weapon to take his own life.

A relative arrived home around 1:30 p.m. to find the bodies.

The identities of the father and son have not yet been released.

Investigators were working to gather more details. Updates will be provided as additional information become available.