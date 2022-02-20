Driver dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on 610 East Loop at Ship Channel bridge, police say

HOUSTON – A driver is dead after police said he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Ship Channel bridge early Sunday.

Police said it happened on 610 East Loop headed southbound shortly before 3 a.m.

Investigators said a white SUV driving at an excessive speed attempted to switch lanes when it plowed under an 18-wheeler truck.

The driver died at the scene.

The SUV briefly caught fire, which was later put out by Houston firefighters.

The driver of the 18-wheeler truck stayed on the scene and was questioned by truck enforcement officers. He is not expected to face charges, police said.

Police said they will continue to investigate whether the driver of the SUV may have been intoxicated prior to the crash.