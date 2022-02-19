41º

Local News

Man found dead after shooting outside Heights home; person of interest detained for questioning, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Rilwan Balogun

Tags: Houston, Crime, Heights, Houston Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a home in the Heights. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston Police SWAT officers were deployed after police said a man was found dead in front of a home in the Heights area Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call in the 300 block of west 9th Street near Rutland at around 4 a.m.

When they arrived, police said they found a man on the ground. CPR was performed on the man before he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Officers also found a gun next to the man’s body.

Police believe someone may be inside the home at the time of the shooting.

HPD SWAT officers were called to investigate the perimeter of the home after police received conflicting statements from witnesses.

One person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, according to police.

Police said they are unsure if the man was attempting to burglarize the home or if he lived there.

A full investigation is set to begin once SWAT officers give the all-clear.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email

email