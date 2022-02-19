Lindsey Pearlman, TV actor missing since Sunday, found dead in Hollywood

The body of an actor who had been missing for several days was found Friday morning near an entrance to hiking trails in Hollywood, authorities said.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was reported missing Sunday after she did not return home, Los Angeles police said. She was last seen in an East Hollywood neighborhood a few miles away from where her body was found.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the body, which was found in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park, as Pearlman.

