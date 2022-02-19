50º

2 teens injured in shooting in southeast Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers in southeast Houston Friday evening.

Police responded to reports on a shooting in the 2700 block of Reed Road around 8:00 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were shot. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

