‘We’re wounded healers’: Houston area faith leaders filling impact of rise in violent crimes

Pastors are asking for for prayers

HOUSTON – They’re often called to the frontlines during times of crisis.

Faith leaders’ words offer hope for healing and consoling families through times of tragedy.

From COVID-19 to rising crime, more families throughout the Houston area have relied on faith leaders for guidance.

It’s a call those tasked with answering say has become increasingly harder to do: faith leaders, who, in turn, need healing, too.

“The reality is, we are human like others and we bleed like others bleed. It takes the prayers of people supporting us that makes a difference,” said Dr. James Dixon, pastor of Community of Faith Church, and president of the NAACP-Houston Branch.

Dixon, often called to lead communities during concerns of injustices, emphasized faith leaders are called to their vocation. Still, he said, it’s been a challenge to stay on the line.

Dixon shared his vulnerabilities with his followers on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Dixon wrote, “Please pray for pastors like myself, who are constantly ministering to hurting families. We do it joyfully, in love, but it’s emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausting.”

The post asks for prayers, “we are shepherds, not the Savior. Thanks for your sincere prayers.”

Dixon said it was important to share his feelings.

“I was thinking about my day and had two funerals: one on Saturday, and every week for the last seven weeks a funeral or two or three,” Dixon said.

From the pandemic to a rising homicide rate, along with social injustice, Dr. Dixon said the past two years have been hard on families who have relied on faith leaders. In return, Dixon stressed that faith leaders need healing, too.

“We’re wounded healers and most people lose sight of that. The pastor is not a person without pain and brokenness,” he said.

That’s the human part, Dixon stressed. At times, he said it makes guiding humanity tough.

“Ministers are dealing with PTSD and don’t know it because we live other people’s trauma. We live other people’s drama,” he said.

Dixon stressed part of his calling involves matters that aren’t easy for him or other ministers.

While that may be true, he said it doesn’t make answering, as of late, any easier.

“By the grace of God we continue to stand and to serve,” he said.

Dixon said his focus is on solutions and he’s working with community leaders on an approach that puts aside politics, in hopes of having real dialogue.