Parents gather to protest Houston ISD mask mandate

HOUSTON – A group held a protest Friday over the mask mandate at Houston Independent School District.

Former Houston Methodist doctor, Dr. Mary Bowden, posted the flyer on her Twitter feed, stating that a protest and walkout will be held in HISD schools against the mask mandate, which went into effect on the first day of school.

Group protests over HISD mask mandate (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A group, known as the West U Parent Choice, is pushing for officials from the HISD to end face coverings in the classroom. They’re asking other families to join their efforts in keeping their students home.

Wearing masks in school continues to be a hot topic in Texas and around the nation. Now that the vaccine is available for kids starting at age 5, parents say the decision to wear a mask should be up to them.

The mandate also goes against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prevents governments and schools from requiring facial coverings. Mask mandates are also in place at Aldine, Channelview, and Galena Park ISD.