Man sought after using modified gun to shoot up SW Houston nightclub, killing 1, wounding 3 others, documents reveal

HOUSTON – Houston police are on the lookout for a man accused of killing a customer and wounding three others at a southwest Houston nightclub in early January.

It happened at El Tucanazo nightclub located in the 7100 block of Clarewood Drive near the Southwest Freeway on the morning of Jan. 8.

Jose A. Velasquez, 24, is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, a fight broke out inside the nightclub, at which time, the DJ stopped playing music and several people were escorted out of the building.

That is when Velasquez began firing with a gun using a Glock key, which converts a semi-automatic to a fully-automatic handgun, court documents state.

One man, identified as 29-year-old Lenis Zelaya, was a customer at the club. He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

Three others -- an 18-year-old woman and two men, both 41 years old, were also shot, but survived.

Surveillance video shows that, after the shooting, Velasquez ran to a nearby hotel where he met with one of the nightclub workers and gave him the gun.

The worker then returned to the club where he identified Velasquez to police as the suspect in the shooting.

According to Texas DPS, Velasquez was previously charged for possession of marijuana, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and burglary of a vehicle in Fort Bend County. He was also arrested and charged for theft in Houston in 2015.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Velasquez is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.