Man forced to pay thousands in repairs after wild animals damage vehicles in Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY – A Fort Bend County man is having to pay several thousand dollars to repair his SUV after a group of animals was caught on camera ripping it apart.

“I come out here, I see the damage to my car, and they took off down the block,” said Jose Gonzalez.

Gonzalez isn’t sure if the animals were coyotes or just a pack of stray dogs, but he believes they were after a small animal in the Diamond Lake Lane and Boulder Springs Drive neighborhood.

“I didn’t see the animal they were going after, there could have been a stray cat. We have a colony of cats here in the neighborhood,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez told KPRC 2 the damage to his SUV totaled to about $3,500 while listing off some of the problem areas.

“The side right fender, the wheel well, electrical harness damage, and hoses going into the engine,” said Gonzalez.

He said his wife’s car also had visible claw marks on the front end but they have not been able to take it to the repair shop just yet.

“I’m surprised the alarm didn’t go off,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he filed a police report with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office and is hopeful the animals are found and re-located so they won’t be able to harm any other property in the neighborhood, or even worse, a woman or small child.