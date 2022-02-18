4-year-old boy shot in west Houston, police say

Authorities were investigating after a 4-year-old was shot while playing outside.

HOUSTON – A 4-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in west Houston on Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks.

Police said the child was playing at the courtyard of the complex when he started screaming. It was discovered the child had been shot in his leg. Witnesses said they never heard a gunshot.

The child is expected to survive.

