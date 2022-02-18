3-alarm apartment fire damages 50-60 units in west Houston; no injuries reported, officials say

HOUSTON – Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in west Houston Thursday, police said.

Firefighters said they were called to the Greenridge Apartments located at 3000 Greenridge around 8:40 p.m.

According to officials, 50-60 units were damaged. It is unknown what caused the fire, however, the heavy winds made it worse and complicated the process for firefighters to put it out, investigators said.

Officials said it took firefighters nearly two hours to get the blaze under control. There were no reports of injuries.

Buses came in and were used as warming centers for displaced residents. Red Cross has also been notified.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said the building was reopened two years ago after burning to the ground.