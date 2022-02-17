73º

Vehicle explosion shuts down all lanes on US 59 both directions in Wharton County, authorities say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas – A vehicle engulfed in flames following an explosion closed all mainlanes in both directions on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

The explosion happened near the Colorado River Bridge shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Details of the explosion were not immediately available, however, Wharton County authorities said in a Facebook post that both directions are blocked off due to the incident.

### Happening Now ### Vehicle fully engulfed near the Colorado River Bridge. Both NB/ SB lanes blocked at this time. Heavy police/ fire presence. Use alternate routes.

Posted by Wharton Police Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

It was unknown how many vehicles were involved.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

