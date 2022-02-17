Man robs bank while wearing tube socks on hands before being found hiding under pile of clothes inside SUV

KEMAH – A gunman has been arrested after police say he robbed a bank in Kemah on Wednesday.

According to police, the robbery happened at the Texas First Bank.

The suspect reportedly robbed the bank while wearing tube socks on his hands, investigators say.

He then fled the scene on foot, starting a search around State Highway 146 and FM 518.

After about an hour and a half search, police located an SUV in a Dairy Queen parking lot about a block away from the bank.

Investigators say while searching the area the SUV was in, they heard a noise in the back of the truck and immediately surrounded the vehicle.

The robber was found hiding under a pile of clothes and debris in the back of the truck. He was then taken into custody.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect.