Coast Guard searching for woman who may have fallen overboard Carnival cruise ship near SouthWest Pass, Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger, approximately 150 miles offshore SouthWest Pass, Louisiana. The passenger is described as a 32-year-old African American woman.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting a passenger on the Carnival Valor cruise ship had fallen overboard. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew and Coast Guard Air Station Clear Water Medium Range Recovery MH-60T Jayhawk aircrew are involved in the search.