Adam Levine, Maroon 5 to headline Tilman Fertitta’s San Luis Salute gala

GALVESTON, Texas – Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will take the stage at the sold-out annual Tilman Fertitta Family gala, the San Luis Salute, on Feb. 25 at the Galveston Island Convention Center at The San Luis Resort.
A news release about the event said the pop group will take the stage with its hit “Moves Like Jagger.”
This event, in its 25th year, takes place the night before the Mardi Gras Parade that will be carried live on KPRC 2.
The event supports The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. This year’s event honorsDr. Barbara Thompson, professor in the Department of Family Medicine.
The lavish gala returns after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic saluting “Cabaret in Paris.” In addition to the performance by Maroon 5, the evening will include a performance by party band The Big Beyond, non-stop Vegas-style entertainment, and a seated dinner catered by The San Luis Resort.
The San Luis Salute guests will also witness a royal procession of the Knights of Momus court, dignitaries, and distinguished attendees.