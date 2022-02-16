Scary video: Suspect wearing ‘Friday the 13th’-like mask binds victim’s hands, feet during home invasion in west Houston, police say

Home surveillance video was released of a armed mask-wearing suspect who broke into the townhome on Feb. 2, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – Houston police released home surveillance video showing an armed, mask-wearing suspect breaking into a townhome on Feb. 2.

Police said the reported home invasion happened around 6 p.m. as a contractor was working on the townhome in the 14400 block of Misty Meadow Lane. The homeowners were not present during the home invasion, police said.

Police said the contractor said the suspect entered the home with a handgun and a pipe. The suspect forced the contractor into a bathroom where the suspect started to hit him several times with the pipe and then bound his feet and hands.

As the contractor was tied up, the suspect rummaged through the home for over an hour as he listened to police scanners, officials said. The suspect then took the victim’s car keys and wallet before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered at a restaurant parking lot on Feb. 4 at 9550 Kempwood Dr., police said. Witnesses said the person driving the truck walked toward an apartment complex at 9540 Kempwood Dr.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 40 to 45 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray and white mask, distinct, colorful shoes, gray pants, a red hoodie. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Watch the home invasion below: