Need a ride to the polls? METRO providing free rides to voting booths

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a ride to the voting polls during early voting and on Election Day, METRO has you covered.

METRO is offering free rides to Houston-area polling locations for the 2022 primary elections.

Voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, curb2curb and METROLift paratransit services.

Free transportation will be available:

During Early Voting on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

On Election Day, Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Voters will only need to inform bus operators and/or fare inspectors they are going to, or returning from, the polls.

Patrons needing customized directions can map out their trip with the RideMETRO mobile app or on RideMETRO.org. For information on polling locations visit the Harris Votes website.

METRO’s Customer Service team is also available to answer questions and provide trip planning information. Contact 713-635-4000 for more information.