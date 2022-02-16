72º

Mayor Turner signs executive order to raise minimum wage to $15 for Houston airport workers by 2023

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Mayor Sylvester Turner (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner has signed an executive order Tuesday that will raise the minimum wage foe Houston airport workers to $15 an hour by 2023.

Turner was joined by the Unite HERE, a labor union that works with different industries, and members of the Service Employees International Union Texas, a union that helps secure better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Turner also announced that by the end of December 2022, the minimum wage for janitors, security workers and city employees will also raise to $15 an hour.

