Mayor Turner signs executive order to raise minimum wage to $15 for Houston airport workers by 2023

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner has signed an executive order Tuesday that will raise the minimum wage foe Houston airport workers to $15 an hour by 2023.

Turner was joined by the Unite HERE, a labor union that works with different industries, and members of the Service Employees International Union Texas, a union that helps secure better wages, benefits and working conditions.

After years of fighting for a fair wage, we won! Many Houston airport workers, city janitors, and security officers are now on a path to $15! pic.twitter.com/v3b92vLRBT — Airport Workers United (@GoodAirports) February 16, 2022

Turner also announced that by the end of December 2022, the minimum wage for janitors, security workers and city employees will also raise to $15 an hour.

