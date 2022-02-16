From the NFL to the classroom: 1st Black principal at Dulles Middle School uses experiences to show students importance of education

SUGAR LAND – A Former Houston oiler has found a different way to showcase his leadership ability and positively impact others. This time, he’s working with kids.

Dulles Middle School principal Dr. Reginald Brown says his motivation comes from people who said he couldn’t do the things he’s accomplished.

“For me, it’s just always been about the things people say you can’t do,” the principal said.

Brown, who is the first African American principal at the Fort Bend ISD middle school, took his talents from the football field to the classroom.

The former wide receiver stepped away from the field back in 1994 after an injury ended his career. Sometime after that, Brown decided to get his Master’s and Doctorate degrees from Liberty University in Educational Leadership.

“If you work hard, there are no barriers,” Brown said. “There are no limits to what you can achieve or what you can accomplish. So for me, it’s all about the work and support of these kids.”

Brown said he uses the experiences gained throughout his professional career to inform students about the importance of education and knowledge. He added that the greatest victory is when he sees his students using the skills he’s taught them.

“For me, that’s my championship. To see the kids that I taught,” he said. “We’ve impacted their lives and they’re doing well.”