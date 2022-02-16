EXPLAINER: Will you need a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

We are coming up on six months since booster shots were first available and we know data indicates that three doses are better than two.

So, does that mean a fourth dose is coming?

No, it’s not necessary for most people. Not yet, anyway.

So far, the three doses plus natural immunity are providing us protection against the coronavirus.

In fact, according to Dr. Pedro Piedra Baylor College of Medicine professor of the Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology, the next vaccine you may be eligible for might not be needed until the vaccine becomes an annual shot.

It’s possible an annual vaccine could start in the fall. However, many haven’t stepped up to get the booster, despite studies showing it works.

According to the CDC, less than 43% of people have gotten their booster and even though cases are going down, Piedra said that makes this the perfect time to boost your immunity with a vaccine.

Ad

“If we think about it, it is the best way for us to get repeated exposure to the virus in a way that is most friendly,” he said.

Risking an infection instead of vaccination comes with possible complications, including death.

So before the next wave of COVID, Piedra said to get the booster now.

Of course, that comes with the caveat that this virus has been only one thing since the beginning -- and that’s unpredictable.